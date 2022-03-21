Five-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr. commits to Tennessee

2023 five-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr. announced Monday his commitment to play college football at Tennessee.

He visited Tennessee earlier this month.

Iamaleava posted to his Twitter and Instagram account saying, "Vol Nation, I am here."

The Long Beach, California native is the No. 7 overall prospect in the country and the No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023.

Tennessee now has the No. 10 recruiting class in the nation.

Iamaleava plays football at Poly High School in Long Beach.