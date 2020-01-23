KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Five-star Vol signee Jaden Springer is one of 24 high school players named to the McDonald's All-American team on Thursday afternoon.

Springer, a shooting guard for IMG Academy, is the ninth Tennessee Vol to receive the McDonald's All-American honor. This is the first time in program history Tennessee has added McDonald's All-Americans in back to back years. Josiah-Jordan James was a McDonald's All-American in 2019.

Springer is the top prospect in Tennessee's Class of 2020, which ranks No. 6 in the country according to 247Sports. He's joined by five-star shooting guard Keon Johnson and four-star power forward Corey Walker.

Vol fans have an opportunity to watch Springer up close and personal this weekend. IMG Academy will play at Knoxville Catholic at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.