Five Vol baseball players named Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America and D1 Baseball

Tennessee standout pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns were first-team selections by both outlets.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee standout pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns headlined a total of five Vols selected to preseason All-America teams by Baseball America and D1 Baseball. The outlets announced their preseason honorees on Monday.

Dollander and Burns were first-team selections by both outlets. D1 Baseball also named incoming shortstop transfer Maui Ahuna and pitcher Drew Beam to its third team.

Redshirt sophomore Jared Dickey was a third-team selection by Baseball America, whose teams are voted on by the scouting departments of major league organizations.

Dollander and Burns have now been selected to four different preseason first-team All-America lists. The two were previously recognized by Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. Dollander was also named the Perfect Game Preseason Pitcher of the Year.