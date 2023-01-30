Five Vol baseball players named Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America and D1 Baseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee standout pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns headlined a total of five Vols selected to preseason All-America teams by Baseball America and D1 Baseball. The outlets announced their preseason honorees on Monday.
Dollander and Burns were first-team selections by both outlets. D1 Baseball also named incoming shortstop transfer Maui Ahuna and pitcher Drew Beam to its third team.
Redshirt sophomore Jared Dickey was a third-team selection by Baseball America, whose teams are voted on by the scouting departments of major league organizations.
Dollander and Burns have now been selected to four different preseason first-team All-America lists. The two were previously recognized by Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. Dollander was also named the Perfect Game Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Tennessee baseball comes into this season with equally high expectations with three No. 2 preseason rankings as well as a No. 5 nod. The Vols open the 2023 season on February 17 when they battle Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz.