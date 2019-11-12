KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Five Tennessee Vols were named to the Coaches All-SEC Teams on Tuesday afternoon. It's the most on the teams for Tennessee since the 2012 season.

Trey Smith earned a spot on the first team All-SEC offensive line.

Meanwhile, Nigel Warrior, Daniel Bituli, Marquez Callaway and Brent Cimaglia all earned spots on the second team.

Warrior finished the season second in tackles for UT with four interceptions, which is tied for second in the SEC. Bituli led the Vols in tackles for the third straight season. Marquez Callaway was picked as a return specialist. Tennessee averaged 16.5 yards per return, second in the conference to only Alabama. His three career punt return touchdowns is second in program history to only Bobby Majors (4). Cimaglia finished sixth in scoring in the conference (93 points) while making 20 field goals at a 83.3 percent clip.

The Coaches All-SEC Teams are voted on by the conference coaches, however a coach cannot vote for any player on his own team.