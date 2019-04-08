LARGO, Florida — Jacob Cuesta got to represent the state of Florida at the Junior Olympic Games in TaeKwonDo. When he returned home just last week, he had a lot more hardware on him. The 8-year-old brought home five gold medals and three silver medals.

His desire to learn the sport came from a virtuous place.

“I started practicing TaeKwonDo so I can protect my family and friends,” explained Jacob.

The young athlete puts in practice every single day to perfect his craft, but even when he doesn't win, he's a good sport.

“When I get no medals I just say to myself, ‘I’ll be all ready for the next tournament, and I hope I get, I hope I get medals,'" Jacob said.

But there was no shortage of medals at the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Most of his five gold medals came from "breaking."

This is what Jacob said he thinks about when he goes to break boards: “Well you think you want to break the board, smash it into a lot of pieces.”

Jacob is really good about smashing boards into little pieces. This is in part because of his supportive and actively involved family.

“We go by the motto, hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” John Cuesta, Jacob's grandfather explained. Grandpa John serves as a mentor, manager and at-home coach. After nearly 17 years with Tampa PD and a career as a lawyer, John means business.

“Well, the main lesson is, valuable things in life are generally not free, you have to work hard for them. He’s learned that if he puts in the work, he’s going to see the success in the competitions,” John said.

However, this huge, Olympic, multi-medal win, even got to him.

“It brought tears to my eyes. But I didn’t let anyone see that. But I was so happy for him because he did the work, and it all worked out," John said.

