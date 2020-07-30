Florida cornerback commits to Tennessee for Class of 2021

That makes 24 hard commits for the Vols in the Class of 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Florida cornerback Damarius McGhee announced his commitment to the Tennessee Vols for the Class of 2021 on Thursday afternoon. 24 players have now committed to the Class of 2021 for Tennessee.

While McGhee is a 3-star prospect based on the 247Sports Composite rankings, which is a compilation of the rankings and ratings by the major media recruiting services, 247Sports itself is very high on McGhee, listing him as a 4-star cornerback, a top ten cornerback in the country and a top 100 player in the country.

In the big picture, Tennessee now has the No. 5 national recruiting class for the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports. Tennessee is listed as the No. 2 class in the SEC, behind only Alabama.