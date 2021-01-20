Florida upsets No. 6 Tennessee, 75-49

Tennessee falls apart on the road, crushed by rival Gators.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Just one day after jumping to No. 6 in the AP Top 25, Tennessee gets crushed on the road against unranked rival Florida, 75-49

Freshman phenom Jaden Springer was absent from the game as he still nurses an ankle injury he reaggravated against Vanderbilt.

The only player to score in double figures was John Fulkerson, he finished with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Florida dominated Tennessee in the paint, 42-22.