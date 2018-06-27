The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and the Vol Network will host a Tribute to "The Voice" event honoring legendary broadcaster John Ward. The ceremony will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday, June 27th, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

WBIR will stream the ceremony on WBIR.com and the WBIR Facebook page.

The former "Voice of the Vols" passed away this week at the age of 88.

The event will be held as a way for friends and fans to honor the iconic broadcaster and the impact he's made throughout East Tennessee.

