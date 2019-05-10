KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Week 7 of the high school football schedule brought several blowouts around East Tennessee. As we inch closer and closer to playoff time, the pressure builds for each and every game on the schedule.

Central and Halls renewed the Battle of Black Oak Ridge on Friday night. By each team's records, this should have been a close game. However, the Bobcats had other plans. Central came into the game undefeated, and after a very strong showing they remain that way. Final: Central 45, Halls 3

West hosted Clinton on Friday. The Dragons came into the game seeking their first win, but unfortunately for Clinton fans that win wouldn't come against the Rebels. West rolls on to another victory, while they Dragons still search for win number one. Final: West 42, Clinton 0

RELATED: High School Football Scoreboard

The undefeated Highlanders of Gatlinburg-Pittman made the short trip to Pigeon Forge for their week 7 match up. While the Pigeon Forge crowd was fired up to begin the game, the Tigers just never got things rolling. Final: Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Pigeon Forge 7

Gibbs and Sevier County faced off in Sevierville on Friday. The two teams battled all night, and both teams went back and forth on the scoreboard. In the end, it was Gibbs who came out on top. Final: Gibbs 55, Sevier County 48

Coalfield took to the field at Midway on Friday. The two teams came into the game with a combined record of 9-2. After all was said and done, Coalfield managed to pull out a victory. Final: Coalfield 34, Midway 12

Farragut squared off against Science Hill on Friday night, in a game that would prove to be a step in the right direction for the Admirals. After a tough game, the Admirals were able to pull out a victory, and in doing so got back to 500 on the season. Final: Farragut 35, Science Hill 25

Webb took on the Rams of Grace on Friday. It was a close game throughout, with only 21 points being scored between the two teams. Although Webb had the ball with a shot to try and make something happen late, the Grace defense held strong to seal the win. Final: Grace 14, Webb 7