VFL Alvin Kamara named to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints running back and VFL, Alvin Kamara, was named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, the league announced Wednesday night. Kamara, earning his fifth selection, has been named to the Pro Bowl in every season he has played in the league, UT Athletics said.

This year, he has ran for 668 yards in 10 games, missing some time with an injury. He has punched in four touchdowns on the ground. He has added four receiving touchdowns and logged 348 yards through the air, according to a press release.



UT officials said that Kamara becomes the first player in Saints' history to make the Pro Bowl in his first five seasons.



The game is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.