Sources: Former Maryville head coach, George Quarles, to be named next ETSU head football coach

He'll replace Randy Sanders, who announced his retirement on Dec. 13.

TENNESSEE, USA — The ETSU Athletic Department has called a 3 p.m. press conference on Thursday where they're expected to name its next head football coach.

According to multiple sources, ETSU will hire George Quarles as its next head football coach.

Quarles is no stranger to the Southern Conference. He's been Furman's offensive coordinator since the 2017 season.

However, Quarles is also no stranger to East Tennessee. Before the college ranks, he was the head coach at Maryville High School, where he won 11 state championships.