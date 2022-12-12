Peyton and Eli Manning to face each other as coaches in NFL's inaugural Pro Bowl Games

The Pro Bowl is being turned into a week-long competition of skills, culminating with three 7-on-7 flag football games between the NFC and AFC.

LAS VEGAS — The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl will be one full of firsts, including a showdown between two well-known brothers.

Dubbed the "first-ever," the NFL said the newly restructured Pro Bowl Games will feature a week-long celebration of skills spotlighting flag football. The NFL in September announced the annual Pro Bowl game would be turned into a non-contact competition.

The AFC-NFC competition's main event will be flag football games between Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which airs on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

Peyton Manning had a hand in reshaping the Pro Bowl this year. His company, Omaha Productions, partnered with the NFL for the inaugural launch.

Peyton will also be directly involved this year -- facing off against his brother, Eli Manning. The two will be head coaches in the three flag football games, with Peyton coaching the AFC and Eli coaching the NFC.

"The head coaches, who combined to make 18 Pro Bowls and win four Super Bowls in their illustrious careers, are responsible for determining which of the 44 Pro Bowl players will take part in each of the Pro Bowl skill competitions and decide the best lineups for the three seven-on-seven AFC versus NFC flag football games," the NFL said.