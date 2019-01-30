KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Newly hired University of Tennessee assistant coach Tee Martin will make $450,000 a year, get a vehicle allowance and be eligible for bonuses if the football Vols make it to the post season, a memo of understanding shows.

Martin, who quarterbacked UT's 1998 national championship team, signed the agreement Jan. 15 along with Phillip Fulmer, athletics director, UT Knoxville Chancellor Wayne Davis and CFO David Miller.

Martin, 40, has a reputation as a strong recruiter. He most recently was offensive coordinator at the University of Southern California, which let him go in November.

RELATED: It's official: Tee Martin to return to Vols as assistant coach

Martin will be an assistant on head coach Jeremy Pruitt's staff, with more specific duties expected to be detailed soon, according to a UT announcement earlier this month.

The agreement spans two years.

2 Jan 2000: Tee Martin #17 of the Tennessee Volunteers gets ready to pass the ball as Carlos Polk #13 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers comes at him during the Fiesta Bowl Game at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Florida. The Cornhuskers defeated the Volunteer

Getty Images

Details of the MOU include: $275,000 in annual base pay and $175,000 a year in supplemental pay.

If UT makes a bowl game or appears in the SEC Championship Game he'd get extra pay as a reward for the team's success. He's also in line to get extra money if the team plays for a national championship.

In addition, Martin will get a monthly vehicle allowance of either $600 or "one vehicle of a quality, in terms of make and model, similar to vehicles provided to other university assistant coaches" for his personal use. UT will cover liability insurance and Martin will cover expenses to operate the vehicle and cover comprehensive and collision insurance, the memo states.

He's getting up to $35,000 to cover moving expenses from California, and he'll be entitled to home football tickets.

UT reserves the right to fire him for cause. He also has the option to leave the university and end the MOU, but he'd face returning part of his compensation as a separation payment, the agreement states.