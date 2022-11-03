A house divided: Husband and wife rooting for opposing teams in Tennessee, Georgia rivalry

Although happily united in marriage, Foster and Dottie Arnett are divided in the stands.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Foster and Dottie Arnett reflect on 40 years together, they remember countless road trips between Knoxville and Athens and plenty of tailgates with friends and family.

Although happily united in marriage, Foster and Dottie are divided in the stands. While Foster sports his orange and white during the football season, Dottie is much happier in red and black.

"I always wear red and black when it's a Georgia game—always," Dottie said. "I've never worn orange."

As the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers prepare to take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday, Arnett's expectations for the remainder of the season are high.

"I think we're going to go undefeated, and I think that we could possibly win the national championship, and I think Hendon Hooker is going to win the Heisman," Foster predicted.

Foster and Dottie met in Knoxville during the 1982 World's Fair in Knoxville. They got married after dating long-distance for one year, and Dottie has been living in East Tennessee ever since.

"When we were dating in '82, UT played Georgia in Athens and I had season tickets, and we went to the game," Dottie recalled. "And so, it's just been back and forth over the years, for 40 years."

As an East Tennessee resident of 39 years, Dottie said she has no problem rooting for Tennessee—except when the team takes on Georgia.

"I love the Vols, I love Knoxville and I love East Tennessee," Dottie admitted. "It's just going to be fun," she continued, referring to Saturday's game.

Although they're devoted fans, Dottie and Foster insist that at the end of the day, this is merely a game.

No matter what happens on the field this weekend, their marriage is a reminder that love will always be the winner.