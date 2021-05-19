Tennessee Titans donate $315,000 to support youth football across the state

Six East Tennessee programs received grants to replace outdated equipment and kickstart academic and personal enhancement programs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans recently donated more than $300,000 to youth, middle, high school and flag football programs across the state.

Back in January, the NFL team encouraged groups to apply for grants and describe specific projects that would enhance their program through its website.

Six East Tennessee programs were chosen as recipients for the grants, including Bearden High School, the Emerald Youth Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Clinch Valley, the Karns Football Club, Sweetwater High School, and Cumberland County High School.

The Titans said many applicants expressed a need to replace outdated equipment and kickstart programs focused on academic and personal betterment for student athletes.

In addition to the grans, the Titans will continue to hold its Mr. Football Awards, High School Coach of the Week and Year programs, and other youth football initiatives.