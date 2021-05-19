Tennessee Titans donate $315,000 to support youth football across the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans recently donated more than $300,000 to youth, middle, high school and flag football programs across the state.
Back in January, the NFL team encouraged groups to apply for grants and describe specific projects that would enhance their program through its website.
Six East Tennessee programs were chosen as recipients for the grants, including Bearden High School, the Emerald Youth Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Clinch Valley, the Karns Football Club, Sweetwater High School, and Cumberland County High School.
The Titans said many applicants expressed a need to replace outdated equipment and kickstart programs focused on academic and personal betterment for student athletes.
In addition to the grans, the Titans will continue to hold its Mr. Football Awards, High School Coach of the Week and Year programs, and other youth football initiatives.
“This grant process really spoke to the crux of why we as an organization are so committed to developing youth football in our area,” said Josh Corey, Titans Football Outreach Manager. ““These are critical needs in the safety and development of young athletes, and they all require funding. For the Titans to play a role in helping these groups reach their full potential is extremely rewarding, and we look forward to supporting more of their projects in the future.”