Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel named 2021 Professional Football Writers of America NFL Coach of the Year

Vrabel led the Titans to a 12-5 record during the regular season, capturing the AFC No. 1 seed in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was named the 2021 Professional Football Writers of America NFL Coach of the Year, the Titans announced on Thursday.

The Titans ended the 2021 regular season with a 12-5 record and the AFC number one seed. This was the first time since the 2008 season the Titans captured the number one seed and the 12 wins in the regular season were the most for the franchise since 2008.

Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs.

The Titans used 91 players during the 2021 season which was an NFL record for a non-strike season.