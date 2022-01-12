Titans QB Ryan Tannehill wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Tannehill threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns in a week 18 win over the Texans.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill claimed AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his week 18 performance against the Houston Texans.

He completed 23 of 32 passes for 287 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the 28-25 win.

His four touchdown passes tied a career-high for him.

This is Tannehill’s third-ever AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor. He won it once with the Miami Dolphins in 2015. He won it one more time before this with the Titans in 2019.

Only three other quarterbacks in Titans history have ever claimed the honor multiple times. That list is Steve McNair, Vince Young, Marcus Mariota, and now Tannehill.

Tennessee has a first-round bye in the NFL Playoffs that starts this weekend. They will play the following round against the lowest seed that advances this weekend.