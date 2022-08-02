CAK grad Spencer Strider named NL Rookie of the Month

Strider was honored for his fantastic performances in July with the Atlanta Braves. He dealt 41 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.

ATLANTA — Former Christian Academy of Knoxville pitcher Spencer Strider tore it up in the MLB in July and on Tuesday he was honored for it.

The Atlanta Braves pitcher was named National League Rookie of the Month for July. He dealt 41 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.

In back-to-back performances to start the month, he had an 11 strikeout performance against the Cincinnati Reds and then a 12 strikeout performance against the St. Louis Cardinals.

His 2.70 ERA was the lowest in a month for him this season.

Strider, who has had an incredible season as a whole, is also a top candidate to win Rookie of the Year honors as well. This season he has pitched 80.1 innings, dealt 120 strikeouts and has an ERA of 2.91.