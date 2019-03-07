LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died after being hospitalized for an infection, kidney and heart issues.

Lorenzen, 38, had been in the hospital since Friday and was admitted to the ICU.

He played for the Cats from 2000 to 2003 and set multiple NCAA, SEC and school records for passing and total offense.

After his time in Lexington, the “Hefty Lefty” as he was called, played three years in the NFL with the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts.

In recent years, Lorenzen had been on a weight loss journey.