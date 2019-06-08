KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Former TKA head coach Marc Weekly will return to the University of Tennessee softball team as a volunteer assistant coach, sources tell WBIR.

Marc, the son of current co-head coach Ralph Weekly, spent 2005-2013 with the Lady Vols as a volunteer assistant coach. The Lady Vols made six Women's College World Series appearances during that time.

In 2014, Weekly started the softball program at The King's Academy. He led the Lady Lions to three TSSAA state titles, most recently in May of 2019, and was named state coach of the year three times in that stretch.

Weekly stepped down from his position as head coach earlier this year with Dayna Carter being named his replacement.

Weekly has coached three current Lady Vols in Ashley Rogers, Gracie Osbron and Kaili Phillips as well as 2019 signee Madison Webber.