CLINTON, Tenn. — Former Lady Vol Nicky Anosike is returning to East Tennessee. The LVFL is the new girls' basketball coach at Anderson County High School. The district announced the hire on Wednesday evening.

She takes over a program that finished the 2019-20 season with a 1-26 record, going 0-14 in district play. The Lady Mavericks have not made the state tournament since 2000.

Anosike has been coaching in the Knoxville area recently, with a year as Holly Warlick's assistant at Tennessee in 2018.

She helped the Lady Vols capture national championships in 2007 and 2008. She made the All-Final Four team both years. Her younger brother, E.J. Anosike will join the Vols basketball team as a graduate transfer next season.