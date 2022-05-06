LVFL Rae Burrell scores her first career points in the WNBA

Burrell was drafted ninth overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She made two free throws for her first 2 points.

CHICAGO — Former Tennessee women's basketball star Rae Burrell scored her first career points in the WNBA on Friday night.

She made two free throws in the season opener for her team the Los Angeles Sparks against Lady Vol legend Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky, Her first made field goal came on a three-pointer in the third quarter.

Burrell came off the bench for her team and finished with five points, two rebounds and one steal.

She was selected ninth overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Sparks.

Burrell played four seasons at Tennessee. In her junior season, she received All-SEC Second Team honors. Before her final season, she was a preseason All-SEC first-team selection and a preseason All-American selection by USA Today and was on watch lists for national player of the year.

She had to overcome a leg injury she suffered in the season opener of this past season that forced her to miss 12 games. In her final year, she averaged 12.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.