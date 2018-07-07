Former Lincoln-Memorial University forward Emanuel Terry made his summer league debut as a starter for the Denver Nuggets.

Terry put up six points, six rebounds and a steal while showcasing his athleticism on a couple of monster dunks.

I was told to watch for Emanuel Terry by a Nuggets exec and that dunk is why.



He is an incredible athlete vertically and horizontally. — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) July 7, 2018

Terry is the first LMU player to earn a spot on an NBA summer league roster.

If there was ever a Splitter deserving of the opportunity, it's Terry. He won virtually every award possible his senior season including Conference Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, National Player of the Year from small college basketball and was a consensus All-American.

The Nuggets Summer League team will take on the Celtics Saturday night at 11 p.m. ET.

© 2018 WBIR