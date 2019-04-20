Tennessee football is mourning the loss of one of the program's most prolific athletes. Former Vol running back Reggie Cobb passed away of a heart attack on Saturday morning.

He was 50 years old.

Reggie Cobb was a local star at Central High School before signing with the Tennessee Vols Football team in 1986.

“We are devastated by the sudden loss of a tremendous teammate and loyal friend, Reggie Cobb,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. “Reggie was an enthusiastic and passionate person who had a special ability to brighten up a room with his personality and infectious smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time of mourning.”

During his time as a Vol, he rushed 445 times for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns, and returned 16 kickoffs for 326 yards, according to 24/7 Sports.

After college, he was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1990. He also spent time playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

According to the San Fransisco 49ers, he was in his tenth year as a successful scout. He was also named NFC Scout of the Year by the Fritz Pollard Alliance in 2011.

Cobb joined the 49ers after spending six years scouting the Southwest region for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two seasons (2001-02) as a member of the Washington Redskins department.

RELATED: A look inside Kellie Harper's contract as Lady Vols head coach

RELATED: VFL Josh Dobbs to fly with HonorAir Flight 28