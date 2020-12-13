Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones moving to Arkansas State, reports say

Butch Jones, 52, is 84-54 all time as a head coach, according to officials.

The former head coach of the Tennessee Vols, Butch Jones, is set to be the new head coach at Arkansas State, according to reports.

Jones has been on staff at Alabama as a special assistant to the head coach since March 2018. Tennessee fired him in November 2017 during his fifth season as the coach.

Officials said that Jones has a record of 84-54 all-time as a head coach. He was fired after the Vols were defeated at Missouri.

The deal to become the new Arkansas State head coach could close as early as Saturday, according to reports from FootballScoop.