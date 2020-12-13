Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones named Arkansas State head football coach

Jones coached at Tennessee from 2013-2017. It's his first head coaching job for Jones since his departure from Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir announced Saturday that Butch Jones has been named the Red Wolves' 31st all-time head football coach.

It's the first head coaching position for the former Tennessee coach since his departure from Knoxville. It's the fourth head coaching job for Jones, which includes stops at Central Michigan (2007-2009), Cincinnati (2010-2012) and Tennessee (2013-2017).

Jones finished 34-27 as the head coach at Tennessee, going 4-8 in his final season, 0-8 in the SEC.

"Butch Jones' outstanding record of success at both the G5 and P5 levels is evident, and we're excited to having him leading our football program into the future," Mohajir said in a statement. "He is the only coach over the last 12 years to lead Tennessee to back-to-back nine win seasons, and he led Cincinnati and Central Michigan to four conference championships over a six-year period."

"It is truly an honor and privilege to be the head football coach at Arkansas State University," Jones said in a statement. "It is a position that I take great pride in, and I look forward to connecting with our student-athletes to build upon the strong tradition of excellence both on and off the field of play."