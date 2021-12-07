Former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday

The VFL will be honored Tuesday night in Las Vegas during the 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Former Tennessee standout linebacker, and one of the best to ever wear the orange and white, Al Wilson will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday evening at the National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The ceremony begins at 10:00 p.m. EST.

"It means the world to me." Wilson said during the Hall of Fame press conference Tuesday.

"As a player, to have the opportunity to represent my teammates. It's an emotional thing, because it's a team sport. This award has my name on it, but I represent us as a team. It's humbling and I take a lot of pride in it."

Wilson was a First Team All-American in 1998 as well as First Team All-SEC. He was also First Team All-SEC in 1997.

He played in 42 career games with the Vols. The linebacker totaled 272 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

Wilson was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

He went on to be a first-team NFL All-Pro selection in 2005 and was a second-team selection in 2006. The former Vol was a five-time Pro Bowl selection as well.