Former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o announces transfer to SEC rival

Tennessee's leading tackler entered the transfer portal earlier this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o announced his transfer commitment to Alabama. He made the announcement Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

To'o To'o entered the transfer portal shortly after the firing of former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

To'o To'o led Tennessee in tackles last season as a sophomore. In two season, To'o To'o accounted for 148 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The linebacker earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2019 after finishing second on the team in total tackles, behind only Daniel Bituli.

To'o To'o's initial commitment to Tennessee was viewed as an upset at the time, a big win for the former Vol coaching staff as it worked to build its foundation. 247Sports reported the two schools with the best chance to sign the former Vol were Alabama and Ohio State.