VFL quarterback Josh Dobbs signs with Cleveland Browns

Dobbs returns to Cleveland for a second stint as a free agent signing. The former Vol QB began last season on the Browns' roster.

CLEVELAND — Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs has signed with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Thursday. This will be Dobbs' second stint in Cleveland after serving as the Browns' backup QB for most of last season.

Dobbs is coming off the first starts of his five-year NFL career when he started the final two games of the 2022-2023 season for the Tennessee Titans. Dobbs completed 40 of his 68 pass attempts for 456 yards in those two games and tallied his first two career touchdown passes, along with two interceptions. Dobbs also spent time on the Detroit Lions practice squad last season between Cleveland and Tennessee.

The 2017 fourth-round NFL Draft pick played in all three of Cleveland's preseason games a season ago and completed 35 of 53 passes for 338 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also totaled 57 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the preseason.

Dobbs became the third quarterback on the Browns roster after his signing as he joined Deshaun Watson and Kellen Mond.