x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Former Vol Ben Joyce called up to MLB by Los Angeles Angels

The VFL and Farragut product was called up to the big leagues from Double-A Rocket City on Sunday.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ben Joyce throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, March. 2, 2023, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Former Tennessee pitcher and Farragut product Ben Joyce earned an MLB call-up from the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday morning.

The hard-throwing righty became the first player from the stacked 2022 Tennessee draft class to make it to the big leagues. Joyce was selected by the Angels in the third round with the 89th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and had been playing for Double-A Rocket City leading up to his call-up.

Joyce turned plenty of heads in his time with the Vols and earned notoriety for his three-digit fastball. His 105.5 mph pitch against Auburn set the record as the fastest pitch in college baseball history.

He is the 45th player in Tennessee program history to make it to the MLB and joins VFLs Garrett Crochet, Yan Gomes and Nick Senzel as Tennessee products currently in the major leagues.

Joyce and the Angels host the Miami Marlins on Sunday, May 28 at Angel Stadium at 4:07 p.m.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Luis Castillo Blanks Pirates While Mariners' Bats Handle Business in 5-0 Win

Before You Leave, Check This Out