Former Vol Ben Joyce called up to MLB by Los Angeles Angels

The VFL and Farragut product was called up to the big leagues from Double-A Rocket City on Sunday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Former Tennessee pitcher and Farragut product Ben Joyce earned an MLB call-up from the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday morning.

The hard-throwing righty became the first player from the stacked 2022 Tennessee draft class to make it to the big leagues. Joyce was selected by the Angels in the third round with the 89th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and had been playing for Double-A Rocket City leading up to his call-up.

Joyce turned plenty of heads in his time with the Vols and earned notoriety for his three-digit fastball. His 105.5 mph pitch against Auburn set the record as the fastest pitch in college baseball history.

He is the 45th player in Tennessee program history to make it to the MLB and joins VFLs Garrett Crochet, Yan Gomes and Nick Senzel as Tennessee products currently in the major leagues.