KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football continues to successfully recruit the transfer portal.

On Tuesday night, the Vols landed a verbal commitment from USC transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy. McCoy announced his decision on his Instagram.

McCoy was a five-star prospect out of high school in the class of 2019. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.