Two Vols taken in the first round of NBA Draft

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were both selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

NEW YORK — The Vols had two players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft for the first time since Bernard King and Earnie Grunfeld were selected in the first round in 1977.

The New York Knicks picked Keon Johnson with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, but after a trade occurred, Johnson is heading to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With the 28th pick, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer. Springer will join a talent-rich squad with another former Vol, Tobias Harris.

Springer was a highly-touted high school recruit and played like it his freshman year at Tennessee. He scored a season high 30 points against Georgia and proved to be one of the team's most valuable players throughout the year.

While Springer may not have the elite quickness that some other guards in this draft have, he is a big-bodied guard with a skillset that combines a polished offensive game with the ability to use his size to get to the rim.

Johnson declared for the draft on April 7, after an All-SEC freshman season with the Vols. He averaged 11.3 points per game is lone season at Tennessee. He scored a career-high 27 points against Kentucky on Feb. 6.

He joins a franchise that has had high expectations over the past couple of seasons. With stars like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in their backcourt, they've been one of the NBA's most talked about teams.

Johnson joins a team where he won't be expected to be a standout immediately. After sliding back to the later portion of the first round, Johnson likely won't have the same kind of pressure on him early in his career that he would have had if he had been a lottery pick.