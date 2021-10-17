Former Vol Darrell Taylor carted off the field after collision

Taylor, now a defensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks, accidentally collided with one of his teammates. His CT scan came back and he was moving his extremities.

PITTSBURGH — Former Tennessee defensive lineman Darrell Taylor was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Sunday Night Football after a collision with a teammate.

Taylor, now a member of the Seattle Seahawks, accidentally ran into a teammate head first going for a tackle in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A stretcher was sent out for him as members of both teams surrounded him concerned. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game Taylor's CT scan came back negative and he was able to move his extremities.

In five games, he had four sacks and three tackles for loss.

He missed all of last season with the team due to a stress fracture that required a titanium rod being put in his leg

At Tennessee, Taylor he was an All-SEC third team selection his senior season. He was taken in thesecond round with the 48th overall pick by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft.