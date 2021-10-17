Former Vol Darrell Taylor carted off the field after collision

Taylor, now a defensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks, accidentally collided with one of his teammates head first going for a tackle.

PITTSBURGH — Former Tennessee defensive lineman Darrell Taylor was carted off the field during the fourth quarterof Sunday Night Football after a collision with a teammate.

Both teams surrounded him as he laid motionless. A stretcher was sent out for him.

In five games, he had four sacks and three tackles for loss.

He missed all of last season with the team due to a stress fracture that required a titanium rod being put in his leg

At Tennessee, Taylor he was an All-SEC third team selection his senior season. He was taken in thesecond round with the 48th overall pick by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft.