Former Vol Parys Haralson dies at 37-years-old

SAN FRANCISCO, California — Former Tennessee Football defensive standout Parys Haralson passed away Monday.
Haralson played for the Vols under Head Coach Phillip Fulmer. The two-time captain was one of the program's most successful pass rushers, ranking fifth all time with 21 career sacks.
John Chavis served as Haralson's defensive coordinator during his time at Tennessee. Chavis posted on Twitter Monday evening.
After his career at Tennessee, Haralson was selected in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by San Francisco. On Monday, the 49ers tweeted out a statement.