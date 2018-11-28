Former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin was fired by USC on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, as first reported by Football Scoop.

Martin was the Trojans offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. USC averaged 26.1 points per game in 2018, which ranks 91st in the country. Head coach Clay Helton took over play calling duties from Martin during the season.

Martin led Tennessee to the 1998 national championship. He arrived at USC as wide receivers coach in 2012 after serving in the same role at Kentucky.

© 2018 WBIR