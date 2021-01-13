Former Vol wide receiver Brandon Johnson transfers to Central Florida

The Florida native returns to his home state for his final year of eligibility.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — After five seasons wearing orange, Brandon Johnson will change uniforms for one more year. The former Tennessee wide receiver announced on Wednesday he is committed to the University of Central Florida. Johnson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14, 2020.

A Florida native, Johnson went to high school in Fort Lauderdale. He joined Tennessee as part of the Class of 2016.

Johnson finished his career at UT with 79 catches, 969 receiving yards, scoring one touchdown. He played in 46 games.