Former Vol wide receiver Brandon Johnson transfers to Central Florida

The Florida native returns to his home state for his final year of eligibility.
Credit: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Wide receiver Brandon Johnson #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — After five seasons wearing orange, Brandon Johnson will change uniforms for one more year. The former Tennessee wide receiver announced on Wednesday he is committed to the University of Central Florida. Johnson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14, 2020.

A Florida native, Johnson went to high school in Fort Lauderdale. He joined Tennessee as part of the Class of 2016.

Johnson finished his career at UT with 79 catches, 969 receiving yards, scoring one touchdown. He played in 46 games.

Johnson is one of ten scholarship players to enter the transfer portal from Tennessee since the beginning of December. Seven of those players started games this season for Tennessee.

