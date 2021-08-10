Former Vol Yves Pons Signs with Memphis Grizzlies

Yves Pons inked an NBA deal, but the team has not disclosed the details of the contract at this point.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vol Yves Pons has made it official with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies. After going undrafted in July, Pons has spent his time with the Grizzlies working as a part of their summer league roster.

After making plays early on, the former Tennessee defensive standout has earned a spot inside the Memphis organization.