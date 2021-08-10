x
Former Vol Yves Pons Signs with Memphis Grizzlies

Yves Pons inked an NBA deal, but the team has not disclosed the details of the contract at this point.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vol Yves Pons has made it official with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies. After going undrafted in July, Pons has spent his time with the Grizzlies working as a part of their summer league roster.

After making plays early on, the former Tennessee defensive standout has earned a spot inside the Memphis organization. The team has not disclosed the details of the contract at this point.

During Pons' time at Tennessee, he molded from a wildly-athletic guard into one of the best defensive forwards many Vol fans have ever seen. A two-time member of the SEC's All-Defensive team, Pons even earned Defensive All-American honors during his senior campaign. Pons also owns the Volunteers' single-game block record after swatting nine shots away in a game at this year's SEC Tournament.

