Former Vols offensive coordinator Mike DeBord in hospital after suffering a stroke

Per DeBord's family, earlier this week he suffered a major stroke and a brain bleed. DeBord underwent surgery at the University of Michigan Hospital on Tuesday.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former University of Tennessee offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, the architect behind the Vols' last win against Florida in 2016 and the offensive play-caller on back-to-back nine-win Tennessee squads in 2015-16, is fighting for his life in the University of Michigan Hospital.

Per DeBord's family, the former Central Michigan head coach and offensive coordinator for the Vols, Indiana Hoosiers, and Michigan's 1997 national championship team, earlier this week suffered a major stroke and a brain bleed.

The family has requested prayers for Coach DeBord and noted that the coming days are critical in his quest to recover. DeBord underwent surgery at UM Hospital on Tuesday.

DeBord's plight has galvanized coaches around the country to pay for the man who's coached parts of five decades in college football.

Current Indiana head coach Tom Allen said of DeBord, “A dear friend and one of the finest individuals in our profession.

Said former Vols defensive coordinator John Jancek, who worked for a time with DeBord at Tennessee, “Great man. Shocked to hear it. Wishing the best for DeBo and his family.”

DeBord's Vols, led by dynamic quarterback Josh Dobbs, beat Georgia in both 2015-16 and scored 38 unanswered points in their 2016 win against Florida inside Neyland Stadium. That was part of the Vols' 5-0 start to the season and the only time the program has been ranked in the Top 10 nationally in the past dozen years.

DeBord, who retired earlier this year from the University of Kansas after Lance Leipold was hired to replace Les Miles, had moved back to Michigan. He also coached in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, as well as starting his career as the offensive line coach at Franklin College.

DeBord and his wife, Deb, have two sons, Kyle and Tyler.