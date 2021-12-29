Former Vols star Tobias Harris records his first career triple-double in 76ers win

Harris had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to help his team to a win on Tuesday night.

TORONTO, ON — Former Tennessee men’s basketball forward Tobias Harris recorded his first-triple double on Tuesday night in the NBA.

He had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to help lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-109 win over the Toronto Raptors.

His rebounds and assists led the team and he was second on the team in points.

Harris is averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season.

The forward was a first-round pick out of Tennessee in 2011. He played one season for the Vols. That year he was an All-SEC second-team selection and made the All-SEC Freshman team.