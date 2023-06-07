Ryan Galanie discusses transfer to Tennessee baseball, MLB Draft

The former Wofford star and Southern Conference Player of the Year will have a big decision to make when he is likely chosen in the 2023 MLB Draft.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Conference Player of the Year, Ryan Galanie, knew going into his senior season at Wofford that he would have to go somewhere else if he wanted to play a fifth year of college baseball.

"Because [Wofford is] a college, there are no graduate programs there," Galanie said. "I had to enter the transfer portal and ended up at a great place in Tennessee."

Vols' designated hitter Griffin Merritt was in a similar situation last season when he transferred to Tennessee from Cincinnati. Galanie said he became friends with Merritt as the season winded down, and he played a big part in his commitment to Tennessee.

"I can't say Griffin's name enough. He's a great guy and had a lot of great things to say about Tennessee and what it meant to him, so that definitely helped," Galanie said.

Galanie spent time at first base as well as the outfield in his career at Wofford, and he said the winning culture Tony Vitello has built at Tennessee is something that really appealed to him.

"There are things you have to be good at and mindsets and mentalities you have to get through, tough areas, and come out still winning in the end," Galanie said. "You could see that in the team and the program within the past couple of years since 'Coach V' took over and definitely something I wanted to be a part of."

The MLB Draft may prevent Galanie from actually playing a game with Tennessee next season. He will almost definitely be chosen somewhere in the 20-round process and will have to make the choice to go pro or play his fifth year of college baseball with Tennessee. Galanie is still not sure which way he is leaning.

"In the back of your mind you're always thinking about what you want to do in the future, and you really have no clue," Galanie said. "I wanted to create an opportunity where there was no 'path A' or 'path B,' they were both just phenomenal options. That's what I have now, so I'm very grateful for that."