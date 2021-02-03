Four Lady Vols receive conference honors

Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell lead the way with All-SEC team status

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Four Lady Vols end the regular season with conference honors, including Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell, who were each named to the All-SEC teams, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Davis was named first team All-SEC for the second straight year. She's averaging 16.9 points and 8.7 rebounds, but in conference play, those numbers jump to 20 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Burrell was named second team All-SEC for the first time in her career. Burrell's career numbers have jumped through the roof this season, going from averaging 10.5 points per game this season, to leading the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game.

Tamari Key was named to the All-Defensive conference team. She is the fourth Lady Vol to make the team in program history and the first since Glory Johnson did it back in 2012. Key is third in the league in blocks this season with 60. Key logged a triple-double earlier this season with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks against Florida.

Marta Suárez has dealt with injuries for much of the season, but was still able to land a spot on the All-Freshman team. She's averaging 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. Suárez is the third player on the current Lady Vol team to be named to the All-Freshman team, joining Davis in 2018 and Horston in 2020.

