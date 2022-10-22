x
Four-star 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley commits to Tennessee

The Nashville native is the second-ranked prospect in Tennessee according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and the 19th-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024.
Credit: Kaleb Beasley
Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has made another addition to its 2024 recruiting class in four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley, he announced on Friday night.

Beasley, a Nashville native, made his announcement following a Lipscomb Academy win, and chose the Vols over a final five on LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Clemson and Tennessee. He received 30 offers overall, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot cornerback is listed as the second-best recruit from Tennessee in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and is listed as the 19th-ranked cornerback in his class.

Beasley becomes the fourth member of Tennessee's 2024 class, joining five-star athlete Jonathan Echols, four-star wide receiver Mazeo Bennett and three-star defensive lineman Carson Gentile.

