Four star commit Bishop Boswell commits to Tennessee men's basketball

Boswell is a four-star guard in the Class of 2024.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball picked up a commitment from a four-star guard in the Class of 2024 on Thursday.

Bishop Boswell, who attends Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, made his announcement on his Instagram.

He picked the Vols over schools like Georgia, Missouri, Wake Forest and Xavier.

Boswell averaged 12 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 assists per game last season according to MaxPreps.