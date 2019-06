KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols have seven four-star recruits in their 2020 class after four-star safety Keshawn Lawrence announces his commitment to Tennessee.

The Nashville native announced his commitment in a video posted to Twitter on Monday night.

Lawrence is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 195 pounds. He's ranked as the no. 3 safety and no. 2 player in the state of Tennessee by the 247Sports Composite.