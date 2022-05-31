'I just want to win' | Four-star Vols commit Cade Phillips ready to put on a show

The Class of 2023 forward said he was immediately drawn in by head coach Rick Barnes, the culture of the program, and its winning ways.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Tennessee men's basketball picked up a commitment last week from Class of 2023 four-star forward Cade Phillips.

He said that choosing the Vols was an easy decision after meeting head coach Rick Barnes and the players.

That says a lot coming from a legacy-born player, as he has four family members that played football or basketball at Tennessee's rival — the University of Alabama. That includes both his parents. However, he said swaying them wasn't hard.

"My parents loved Tennessee as much as I did when we went there," Phillips said. "They were like, 'Wow. We love this place.' As soon as I committed they were all about getting that gear and getting that orange on."

The forward was immediately drawn in by the culture Rick Barnes has built and Tennessee men's basketball's winning ways.

"His teams always win and his guys love to play for him," Phillips said.

Guard Santiago Vescovi played a huge part in Cade's recruitment too.

"Showing how much he loved everybody there and all the coaches, just him being who he was showed me this is where I want to be really," he said.

When he told Barnes it's where he wanted to be, the coach couldn't have been happier.

"When I called him and told him I was committing, he told me I just need to get up here so I can hug you," he said. "That's what he told me. That gave me a good laugh. That just shows you who he is."

Cade's goals are simple for when he plays for Tennessee two seasons from now.

"I just want to win in general and give Tennessee what they ask for, just give them entertainment night in a night out I guess," he said.