Four Vol baseball players named D1Baseball.com All-Americans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander headlines four Vols named D1Baseball.com All-Americans, the publication announced Friday.
Dollander claimed his fifth first-team All-American nod. He is the first Tennessee baseball player to be named a first-teamer by five different sites since pitcher Luke Hochevar reached that feat in 2005. Only Dollander, Hochevar, Todd Helton (1995), Jeff Pickler (1998) and Chris Burke have that distinction at Tennessee.
Freshman pitcher Chase Burns was selected to the third team for his fourth All-America selection. Former Cy Young Award winner R.A. Dickey (1994) is the only other player in program history to earn four All-America nods as a freshman.
Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb and junior outfielder Drew Gilbert joined Burns on the third team.
Tennessee has had eight players earn non-freshman All-America honors this season, which doubles the previous record of four set in 2021 and 1994.