KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Vols were selected on day two of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Detroit Tigers drafted third baseman Andre Lipcius in the third round. Lipcius led the Vols with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs this season. He also set a career high .586 slugging percentage in 2019.

The Los Angeles Angels took pitcher Garrett Stallings in the fifth round. Stallings led all Tennessee pitchers with 106 strikeouts in 2019. He posted an 8-5 record with a 3.33 ERA.

Pitcher Zach Linginfelter was also drafted by the Angels. Linginfelter started 16 games this season, posting a 6-6 record. He recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts against Indiana in February. This is Linginfelter's third time getting drafted. The Yankees drafted him while he was at Sevier County High School. The Washington Nationals drafted him last year.

The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed pitcher Andrew Schultz in the sixth round. Schultz made 26 appearances in 2019. He went 3-1, had 2 saves and posted a 3.24 ERA.

Knoxville native and former Catholic High School standout Ethan Elliot was taken in the 10th round by the San Diego Padres. Elliot is a starting pitcher at Lincoln Memorial University. He posted a 12-2 record for the Railsplitters, striking out 134 batters in 92.2 innings pitched.