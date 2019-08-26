NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Do you want to hear a joke?

"What did the car say to the traffic light?" said 9-year-old AJ Cucksey, trying hard not to crack a smile.

"Don't look I'm changing."

He can't hide the smile anymore.

"I thought that was pretty funny."

Hiding a smile is something AJ seems to struggle with. He loves telling jokes, almost as much as he loves football.

His favortie team?

"I'm a big Steelers fan."

His favorite pla---

"Josh Dobbs," he says under his breath before you can even finish asking the question.

Chances are you already knew that. AJ is well known in the Vols community for his tight bond with the VFL.

RELATED | Joshua Dobbs finds friend in young cancer survivor

Dobbs and AJ go way back, all the way back to the Knoxville days. They talk, they play Madden, they see each other on holidays. He's essentially AJ's older brother. No wonder he looks up to the quarterback.

"He came to the NFL to try his hardest and not give up and that's what I like about Josh."

AJ knows a thing or two about not giving up. He fights everyday. His health struggles are always there. Eight brain tumors now, some inoperable, have made life difficult.

"Josh is very supportive of us even in the worst times, he was always there for us, always checking on AJ," said AJ's dad, John.

When Dobbs entered the NFL Draft, the family decided their football allegiance would go with him, so that meant Pittsburgh became the place to be. They'd seen one Steelers game (a comeback win against Cincinnati) but Dobbs barely saw the field. Sunday night gave them an opportunity to see their friend play in the state where they first met.

Earlier in the week, AJ's dad surprised him with tickets to the game and a sweet Steelers logo shaved into the back of his head. Nothing was going to stop AJ from seeing Dobbs and fellow VFL LaTroy Lewis play. Not even chemo, which he had just days earlier.

"I don't want to get him excited and then treatment really mess him up and he wasn't able to attend," said Cucksey. "Fortunately he's doing great, we're in Nashville getting ready to root them on."

These friendships AJ has built, whether it be with Josh Dobbs, LaTroy Lewis or the Maryville Rebel football team, they give him courage, strength and a reason to laugh in even the toughest of times.

"They talk like they're brothers, they can just spend time with each other and not care about everything else that's going on. Not care about the pressure of SEC play or the treatments he's going through, they can just talk to each other."

"It motivates me inside, sometimes I feel down and I just think come on, I'm not gonna be able to make it through this."

And then there's Josh

"Maybe I'll have to rethink about this, maybe I'm just being mean to myself and thinking I can't do this when I actually can."

You definitely can.