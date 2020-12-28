From portal to the Pac-12, J.T. Shrout announces transfer school

The former Tennessee quarterback entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the 2020 season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Two Tennessee quarterbacks entered the transfer portal this offseason. One of them announced his transfer destination on Sunday.

J.T. Shrout announced on his Twitter page, he'll be heading closer to home, joining Colorado in the Pac-12.

The California native played in eight games during his time on Rocky Top. In 2020, Shrout got a lot more action in the final few games of the season, completing 58.5 percent of his passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns against Florida, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.

Shrout was part of Jeremy Pruitt's first class back in 2018.

With both Shrout and Jarrett Guarantano departing, Tennessee has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster - Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey. Tennessee adds four-star signee Kaidon Salter for the class of 2021.